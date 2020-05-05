‘Established’ cannabis farm with more than 100 plants discovered in Suffolk

Three men have been arrested after a vehicle check near Bury St Edmunds led to officers discovering a cannabis frm in Brandon.

Officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team pulled over a VW Golf on the B1106 at Culford on Friday afternoon, May 1, which was found to be uninsured and seized.

Police also seized £1,350 from the two occupants inside, with the driver, a 27-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, money laundering and driving a vehicle without valid motor insurance.

The man, from Dagenham, was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was released under investigation but was further detained under the European Arrest Warrant and remanded in custody to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 4.

The passenger, a man in his 20s, was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering but was subsequently released under investigation.

Following these arrests, officers obtained information regarding an address in West Drive, Brandon, which was reportedly being used to farm cannabis.

Police executed a search warrant at the property on Saturday, May 2, and reportedly discovered an “established” cannabis farm. More than 100 cannabis plants and paraphernalia are said to have been recovered.

A 23-year-old man was arrested outside the address on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and was later bailed to return to police on Sunday, May 24.