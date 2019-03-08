Cannabis plants and equipment seized after police raid

A number of cannabis plants and growing equipment was seized after police raided a property in west Suffolk.

Officers executed a warrant at an address off The Causeway in Haverhill on Tuesday.

Police said no arrests have currently been made in relation to the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Haverhill police tweeted: "Following community reporting your SNT (Safer Neighbourhood Team) obtained and actioned a search warrant looking for cannabis. Decent size set up located and seized."

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "Officers obtained and executed a warrant at a property off The Causeway in Haverhill on June 25.

"A number of plants and equipment were seized. Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/36762/19.