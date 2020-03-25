Shed with 300 cannabis plants uncovered by police

Cannabis plants found in a shed in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

300 cannabis plants have been found in a shed by police carrying out a search warrant at a property.

Essex Police conducted the search of a property in Bounstead Lane in Colchester yesterday, Tuesday March 24.

There they found hundreds of plants in a shed on the premises.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and possession of drugs and was released under investigation.