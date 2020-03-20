E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Remains of cannabis haul and wasted food found dumped in field

PUBLISHED: 17:23 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 20 March 2020

The rubbish dumped in Susbury contained the remains of compost grown to produce cannabis and unopened food. Picture: JULIE WITHEY

The rubbish dumped in Susbury contained the remains of compost grown to produce cannabis and unopened food. Picture: JULIE WITHEY

Archant

Rubbish bags containing the remains of a cannabis haul and unopened food have bene found dumped in a Suffolk field.

The rubbish dumped in Susbury contained the remains of compost grown to produce cannabis and unopened food. Picture: JULIE WITHEYThe rubbish dumped in Susbury contained the remains of compost grown to produce cannabis and unopened food. Picture: JULIE WITHEY

Around 60 bin liners and four boxes were flytipped in a ditch at the edge of a field near Mills Lane in Sudbury.

Sudbury Community Wardens were on hand to clear the rubbish soon after it was reported and were shocked to discover the bags contained compost and leftover stalks from growing cannabis plants which were immediately handed over to the police to be investigated and disposed of appropriately.

Ben Mason was one of three wardens who cleared the site and said: “We ended up filling three wheelie bins but it wasn’t just rubbish, a lot of the bags were filled with compost.

“You could see they’d been using the compost to grow the cannabis plants.

“We also found unopened tins of beans, yoghurts and cheese. With everything going on at the moment, you know with the supermarket shelves being stripped bare, it’s unbelievable.

“We’ve had to dispose of everything though as we can’t risk contamination.”

You may also want to watch:

Alcohol cans and wine bottle were also thrown in to the next ditch along and it took the wardens three3 hours to clear it all away.

Mr Mason continued: “I think it’s disgusting. Just the sheer volume of rubbish and seeing all the food chucked away when people are struggling. It’s dreadful really.”

Julie Withey, an accounts assistant who has lived in the town for 43 years, was out walking her dogs when she discovered the pile of bin bags.

She said: “This is the second time the ditch has had this type of rubbish dumped into it, its beside a lay-by so easy for a van to pull up and just open their door.

“I was utterly disgusted and horrified at the amount dumped.

“The cheek and disrespect of the person who thinks its alright to do such a thing.”

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Police were called to a location at Sudbury yesterday on Friday March 20 following a call from a community warden who made the discovery in a ditch.

“Amongst the rubbish recovered were cannabis stalks - the area was sanitised and the stalks will be destroyed appropriately in due course.”

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Deepening coronavirus crisis leads to ‘major incident’ declaration in Suffolk

An NHS catch it, bin it, kill it sign Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

All pubs, restaurants, clubs and gyms ordered to close to halt coronavirus spread

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced all pubs, restaurants and other areas of the hospitality industry are to close in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus Picture: LEON NEAL/PA

Knife-wielding robber steals cash during Suffolk burglary

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a knife-wielding burglar robbed a resident in the flat above the Rose & Crown in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A new survey says a third of Suffolk business could go bust due to coronavirus

Paul Simon of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Paul Simon

The ‘virtual’ Coronavirus film festival: 11 feelgood movies to stop you feeling bad

Minnie Driver and John Cusack in Grosse Pointe Blank Picture: BUENA VISTA PICTURES/IMDB
Drive 24