Remains of cannabis haul and wasted food found dumped in field

The rubbish dumped in Susbury contained the remains of compost grown to produce cannabis and unopened food. Picture: JULIE WITHEY Archant

Rubbish bags containing the remains of a cannabis haul and unopened food have bene found dumped in a Suffolk field.

Around 60 bin liners and four boxes were flytipped in a ditch at the edge of a field near Mills Lane in Sudbury.

Sudbury Community Wardens were on hand to clear the rubbish soon after it was reported and were shocked to discover the bags contained compost and leftover stalks from growing cannabis plants which were immediately handed over to the police to be investigated and disposed of appropriately.

Ben Mason was one of three wardens who cleared the site and said: “We ended up filling three wheelie bins but it wasn’t just rubbish, a lot of the bags were filled with compost.

“You could see they’d been using the compost to grow the cannabis plants.

“We also found unopened tins of beans, yoghurts and cheese. With everything going on at the moment, you know with the supermarket shelves being stripped bare, it’s unbelievable.

“We’ve had to dispose of everything though as we can’t risk contamination.”

Alcohol cans and wine bottle were also thrown in to the next ditch along and it took the wardens three3 hours to clear it all away.

Mr Mason continued: “I think it’s disgusting. Just the sheer volume of rubbish and seeing all the food chucked away when people are struggling. It’s dreadful really.”

Julie Withey, an accounts assistant who has lived in the town for 43 years, was out walking her dogs when she discovered the pile of bin bags.

She said: “This is the second time the ditch has had this type of rubbish dumped into it, its beside a lay-by so easy for a van to pull up and just open their door.

“I was utterly disgusted and horrified at the amount dumped.

“The cheek and disrespect of the person who thinks its alright to do such a thing.”

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Police were called to a location at Sudbury yesterday on Friday March 20 following a call from a community warden who made the discovery in a ditch.

“Amongst the rubbish recovered were cannabis stalks - the area was sanitised and the stalks will be destroyed appropriately in due course.”