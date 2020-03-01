'Strange smell in the air': Sharp-nosed police sniff out cannabis on patrol

The police officers were on patrol in Framlingham when they noticed the funny smell. Picture: BARRY PULLEN (c) copyright citizenside.com

When police in Framlingham noticed what they described as a "strange smell in the air", they knew something was up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#Halesworth #NRT5 PC Anderson & S/Sgt Bones were on foot in #Framlingham on 29/02 when they noticed a strange smell in the air. Their noses lead them to an adult male who was searched & cannabis found. Male interviewed and recieved a cannabis warning.Drugs destroyed.#26 pic.twitter.com/OjBLoKHWqc — Halesworth Police (@HaleswrthPolice) March 1, 2020

And it wasn't long before their senses led them to find cannabis on a man while out on foot patrol.

You may also want to watch:

The officers were out in the East Suffolk town on Saturday, February 29 when they noticed a whiff of something that wasn't quite right.

Writing about the experience on Twitter, officers said: "Their noses led them to an adult male who was searched and cannabis found."

The man was interviewed by the officers, with Suffolk police saying he was given a "cannabis warning".

The drugs were later destroyed.