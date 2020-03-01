E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Strange smell in the air': Sharp-nosed police sniff out cannabis on patrol

PUBLISHED: 14:56 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 01 March 2020

The police officers were on patrol in Framlingham when they noticed the funny smell. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

When police in Framlingham noticed what they described as a "strange smell in the air", they knew something was up.

And it wasn't long before their senses led them to find cannabis on a man while out on foot patrol.

The officers were out in the East Suffolk town on Saturday, February 29 when they noticed a whiff of something that wasn't quite right.

Writing about the experience on Twitter, officers said: "Their noses led them to an adult male who was searched and cannabis found."

The man was interviewed by the officers, with Suffolk police saying he was given a "cannabis warning".

The drugs were later destroyed.

