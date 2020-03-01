'Strange smell in the air': Sharp-nosed police sniff out cannabis on patrol
PUBLISHED: 14:56 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 01 March 2020
When police in Framlingham noticed what they described as a "strange smell in the air", they knew something was up.
And it wasn't long before their senses led them to find cannabis on a man while out on foot patrol.
The officers were out in the East Suffolk town on Saturday, February 29 when they noticed a whiff of something that wasn't quite right.
Writing about the experience on Twitter, officers said: "Their noses led them to an adult male who was searched and cannabis found."
The man was interviewed by the officers, with Suffolk police saying he was given a "cannabis warning".
The drugs were later destroyed.
