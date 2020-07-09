E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cannabis warnings handed out in Aldeburgh

PUBLISHED: 21:50 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 21:50 09 July 2020

Two warnings were given to occupants of a car in Aldeburgh after police smelled cannabis inside Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two warnings were given to occupants of a car in Aldeburgh after police smelled cannabis inside Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police have handed out cannabis warnings in a seaside town after the smell of the drug caught the attention of officers.

Officers tweeted from the Halesworth Police account to say they had given out the warnings after a car in Aldeburgh smelled of cannabis.

In the tweet they said: “Be mindful, drug driving can lead to the same conviction outcomes as drink driving.”

A police spokesman said: “Officers stopped the vehicle in Slaughden Road, Aldeburgh, after cannabis was smelled coming from inside it.

“One bag of cannabis was initially handed over, but following a search of the vehicle and its five occupants, further cannabis was discovered, resulting in two people being issued with cannabis warnings.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Gyms, salons and outdoor arts venues to open in July in latest coronavirus changes

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden revealed the measures at a Downing Street press conference Picture: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street

Stabbing was ‘targeted and isolated’ attack, say police as man arrested

A man suffered stab wounds in an attack in Barrack Street, Colchester, between Rose Kebab and Noodle Express. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Veteran oak tree crashes down to the ground - waking neighbours in the early hours

The 300-350-year-old oak tree has toppled over Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Protests stall town centre road closure scheme

Charlie Gerard of The Old Cannon Brewery welcomed the decision by Suffolk County Council to shelve the roads plan after protests from businesses. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Woman freed from upturned car after crash

A car was found flipped on its roof in Pipkin Hill, Layham about 6.12pm on July 9 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS