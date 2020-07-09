Cannabis warnings handed out in Aldeburgh

Two warnings were given to occupants of a car in Aldeburgh after police smelled cannabis inside Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police have handed out cannabis warnings in a seaside town after the smell of the drug caught the attention of officers.

Officers tweeted from the Halesworth Police account to say they had given out the warnings after a car in Aldeburgh smelled of cannabis.

In the tweet they said: “Be mindful, drug driving can lead to the same conviction outcomes as drink driving.”

A police spokesman said: “Officers stopped the vehicle in Slaughden Road, Aldeburgh, after cannabis was smelled coming from inside it.

“One bag of cannabis was initially handed over, but following a search of the vehicle and its five occupants, further cannabis was discovered, resulting in two people being issued with cannabis warnings.”