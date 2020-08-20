E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two men arrested after cannabis plants discovered in woodland

PUBLISHED: 11:34 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 20 August 2020

Two men were arrested after 74 cannabis plants were discovered in private woodland (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of growing cannabis in private woodland in west Suffolk.

Suffolk police raided woodland on Wednesday, August 12 and discovered 74 cannabis plants on three separate growing sites.

Officers subsequently arrested a 25-year-old man from Bedfordshire and a 30-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and criminal damage.

They were both taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre and released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Officers are urging farmers and landowners to regularly check remote or private locations on their land and report any similar finds to police.

