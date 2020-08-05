Canoe snatched from river while owners went ashore
PUBLISHED: 10:50 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 05 August 2020
A inflatable canoe was stolen from its mooring on the River Stour at the weekend when the owners went ashore for less than an hour.
The theft happened on Sunday, August 2, between noon and 12.45pm, when two men moored it between Stratford St Mary and Higham.
Alex Holding and Lewis Rehal had left their rucksacks in the boat and returned to find they had been taken out of the boat and the canoe was gone.
Anyone who saw any suspicious activity on the river between the times stated, or knows of the whereabouts of the canoe, should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/44369/20.
