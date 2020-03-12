Man released on bail in connection with Capel St Mary death
PUBLISHED: 21:01 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 21:02 12 March 2020
Archant
A man arrested by Suffolk police investigating the death of an 88-year-old woman in Capel St Mary has been released on bail.
The 43-year-old was detained in Ipswich on Tuesday March 10 after the discovery of the woman's body the day before.
Police said she has been provisionally identified - pending Coroner's inquest proceedings - as Miriam Rhodes, also known as Isobel Rhodes.
She is understood to have been a retired Woodbridge antiques dealer.
Officers were called to an address near Mill Hall in the village around 12.50pm on March 10 following the discovery of a body at the property.
Ms Rhodes' death was not initially believed to be suspicious but following police inquiries detectives suspected there may have been third party involvement.
The man - who was questioned at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre - is due to answer bail on Thursday April 9.
