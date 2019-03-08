E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Community rallies around family left homeless after devastating house fire kills two

PUBLISHED: 16:30 03 October 2019

Firefighters at the fatal house fire in Capel St Mary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firefighters at the fatal house fire in Capel St Mary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A community left in shock at the tragic death of two people in a house fire is rallying around the family left homeless by the incident, gathering clothes and raising thousands.

The scene of the fatal house fire in Chapel Close, Capel St Mary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe scene of the fatal house fire in Chapel Close, Capel St Mary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Less than 24 hours after the devastating blaze a fundraising page has raised more than £7,000 and community hubs have opened their doors, accepting donations of clothes and food for the family.

The page was set up in the wake of the fire, which started during the morning of Wednesday October 2.

Residents who woke up to billowing smoke and cries for help called the fire service who rushed to the scene.

After battling the fire for several hours, it was announced that two people died in the blaze, which completely gutted the property, leaving other family members homeless.

Fire crews from Suffolk and Essex attaneded the scene Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFire crews from Suffolk and Essex attaneded the scene Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

MORE: Community reacts to devastating house fire

An online campaign was started almost immediately and after picking up traction in the local community has now raised thousands to help support the family.

District councillor for Capel St Mary, Sue Carpendale said: "The response from the community has been phenomenal.

"It's a bitter sweet moment to see how amazing the residents are being but that it has been brought on by such a profoundly tragic event. It's not just the money on the fundraising page its the donations of clothing and volunteers opening up places to collect clothing and bed linen.

You may also want to watch:

"It's also not just people from Capel St Mary who are donating, it's people from East Bergholt and Hadleigh and other parts of Suffolk and the world."

-Donate to the Go Fund Me page here

Local businesses are also getting involved in helping the family.

Tractor sales company Hanbury Riverside, who are based in London Road, Capel St Mary, donated £500 to the cause as well as space to store donations made by villagers.

Sales manager Lee Smith said: "I found it quite overwhelming when I saw all the village coming together. Everyone has been so good to us, so we wanted to help in any way possible."

A cordon is still in place at the scene and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

During the incident a total of 11 fire crews attended the scene from both Essex and Suffolk.

They tackled the fire for several hours using ladder platforms and breathing apparatus.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield performed alongside friend Eric Sedge in the duo the Broadside Boys Picture: SIMON PARKER

Social worker struck off for ‘sophisticated’ expense claim fraud

The social worker was an employee of Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

Brightlingsea man jailed after posing as a teenager on Facebook and persuading girls to send him naked pictures of themselves

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Man denies robbing vulnerable victim at knifepoint

The trial is expected to continue at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Dating site predator who raped woman in Suffolk home has prison term extended

Nottingham Crown Court Picture PETER WALSH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists