Fundraisers top £10,000 for family after fatal fire

Firefighters tackle a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Suffolk community have helped to raise more than £10,000 to help a family left homeless by a fatal house which left two people dead.

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fundraisers began their efforts to help try and help the family who lost their home on Chapel Close in Capel St Mary earlier this week.

Residents woke up to find clouds of billowing smoke coming from the property and cries for help.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to battle the fire, but several hours later it was announced that two people had died.

A page on the crowdfunding site gofundme was set up only hours after the devastating fire on Wednesday, October 2.

Within 24 hours the fundraising page had collected more than £7,000 more than ten times the original amount the organisers had hoped to raise.

As well as raising money, community hubs in the area opened their doors to collect donations of clothes and food for the family. Offers of donations have come not only from within the village but across the county and even the world.

Local businesses too have also got involved with many of the donations are being kept in space at local tractor sales company, Hanbury Riverside.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is still continuing.

A total of 11 fire crews were called to deal with the blaze from across Suffolk and Essex.

You can still donate to the fundraiser online.