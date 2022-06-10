News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Plans unveiled to upgrade two play areas in Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:30 AM June 10, 2022
Kompan's plans for a play area in Capel St Mary

Kompan's indicative design for a new play area in Capel St Mary. - Credit: Kompan

Plans to upgrade two play areas in Capel St Mary have been revealed.

Two sites, one in the centre of the village, and one at the playing field, are planned to have significant upgrades.      

Planning permission has been applied for, with no issues expected. 

Capel St Mary Community Trust, which is responsible for the plans, said: "Following a parish council questionnaire around five years ago, it was highlighted by the villagers that the need for improved play areas was very high up on the list of residents’ priorities.

"The village has recently had two new developments of 100 houses at each site and this in turn has brought lots of new young families to the village.

"The currently play facilities are very poor considering we have 3,000 residents and for many it is their first impression of the village.

"We approached seven individual suppliers to provide initial designs and we kept the brief fairly high level, primarily down to the demographic of the users appealing to children up to the age of 15.

Wicksteed's plans for a new play area at Capel St Mary

Wicksteed's indicative plans for a play area in Capel St Mary. - Credit: Wicksteed

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk customers' 'despair' at EVRi deliveries after waiting months for parcels
  2. 2 Suffolk’s hottest new place for brunch 
  3. 3 Suffolk hotel's restaurant named one of the best seaside diners in the UK
  1. 4 Suffolk glamping site named in Times guide of 'amazing' places to stay
  2. 5 Discover this hidden foodie paradise...in the heart of the Suffolk countryside 
  3. 6 Current state of play at Ipswich's League One promotion rivals
  4. 7 'I wasn't having it!' - Stewart recounts Chambers tunnel spat after joining Yeovil
  5. 8 Armed forces minister 'sorry' over paratroopers' alleged orgy at barracks
  6. 9 Ed Sheeran to sponsor Ipswich kits for second season
  7. 10 Middy rail line to be doubled in length this winter

"We have narrowed it down to two suppliers and are pleased to be able to share their preliminary designs.

"Please be aware these are in no way the final designs of what we might be able to deliver, we still need to secure significant funding, and these will be amended based on feedback."

The new developments have allowed the parish council to secure some of the funding needed for the projects, with the community trust now applying for grants to secure the rest of the money.

The community trust added: "We want to achieve two areas of play in the village that excite the children and ignite their passion for imaginative play.

"We want it to be attractive to all age groups as the offering currently is very poor.

"Our designs ensure that the play parks are fully inclusive and so provide facilities for children with disabilities and cover all age ranges."

Suffolk

Don't Miss

A man has died after falling from a bridge in Haverhill

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Man in his 40s dies after falling from bridge in west Suffolk town

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Ian Crook agreed to join Ipswich from Norwich in 1996 before later pulling out of the deal

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Portsmouth chief uses failed Town move as cautionary transfer tale 

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the B1113 between Stowmarket and Needham Market

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Road near Stowmarket closed as air ambulance called to serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_antonellacastelvedere_colchester_jun22

Victim in murder probe named as University of Suffolk lecturer

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon