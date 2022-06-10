Plans unveiled to upgrade two play areas in Suffolk village

Plans to upgrade two play areas in Capel St Mary have been revealed.

Two sites, one in the centre of the village, and one at the playing field, are planned to have significant upgrades.

Planning permission has been applied for, with no issues expected.

Capel St Mary Community Trust, which is responsible for the plans, said: "Following a parish council questionnaire around five years ago, it was highlighted by the villagers that the need for improved play areas was very high up on the list of residents’ priorities.

"The village has recently had two new developments of 100 houses at each site and this in turn has brought lots of new young families to the village.

"The currently play facilities are very poor considering we have 3,000 residents and for many it is their first impression of the village.

"We approached seven individual suppliers to provide initial designs and we kept the brief fairly high level, primarily down to the demographic of the users appealing to children up to the age of 15.

Wicksteed's indicative plans for a play area in Capel St Mary. - Credit: Wicksteed

"We have narrowed it down to two suppliers and are pleased to be able to share their preliminary designs.

"Please be aware these are in no way the final designs of what we might be able to deliver, we still need to secure significant funding, and these will be amended based on feedback."

The new developments have allowed the parish council to secure some of the funding needed for the projects, with the community trust now applying for grants to secure the rest of the money.

The community trust added: "We want to achieve two areas of play in the village that excite the children and ignite their passion for imaginative play.

"We want it to be attractive to all age groups as the offering currently is very poor.

"Our designs ensure that the play parks are fully inclusive and so provide facilities for children with disabilities and cover all age ranges."