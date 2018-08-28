Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Crowds gather in solemn Remembrance at village’s newly dedicated war memorial

PUBLISHED: 16:19 11 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:23 11 November 2018

Armistice centenary commemorated with Capel St Mary's dedication service Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Armistice centenary commemorated with Capel St Mary's dedication service Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Lucy Taylor Photography

Serving military personnel joined crowds in the shadow of a newly unveiled war memorial to remember the fallen.

Armistice centenary commemorated with Capel St Mary's dedication service Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHYArmistice centenary commemorated with Capel St Mary's dedication service Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

People gathered in Capel St Mary to pay their respects and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The day’s events began at dawn with the sound of a lone piper playing Battle’s O’er as part of a national tribute.

Music was then provided by East Bergholt High School pupils at the new memorial, bearing the names of 33 men.

Proceedings were accompanied by an exhibition of life in Capel St Mary in the period leading up to, during and shortly after the war, featuring work from the War Memorial Trust, high school and local community groups.

Armistice centenary commemorated with Capel St Mary's dedication service Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHYArmistice centenary commemorated with Capel St Mary's dedication service Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

A parade was followed by a memorial dedication, two-minute silence and Act of Remembrance, attended by MP James Cartlidge.

The day ended as it began, following the lighting of a memorial beacon, with a lone piper accompanying the lowering of the Union flag.

Topic Tags:

Video Watch 10,000 pay respects in Ipswich to mark 100 years since Armistice

just now Paul Geater
Thousands of people turned out for the Remembrance Day service in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The largest crowds ever seen for a Remembrance service in Ipswich turned out pay their respects at the centenary Armistice Service at the Christchurch Park Cenotaph.

Armed police swoop on house as man refuses to leave

15:08 Tom Potter
Armed police were called to an address in Braintree (stock image) Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Essex police officers are involved in a stand-off with a man in a house in Braintree.

‘Brazen’ drug dealing by our homes makes us scared to go out, say residents

16:03 Andrew Papworth
Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Frightened residents are scared to leave their homes because they can see “brazen” drug dealing escalating on their street, it as been claimed.

Dog attacks on posties more than double

16:00 Michael Steward
Dog attacks on Royal Mail posties have increased in Essex by 58% Picture: PA ARCHIVE

Dog attacks on postal workers in north Essex increased by 58% on the previous year, statistics from Royal Mail have revealed.

Gallery Remembrance 2018: Bury St Edmunds honours those who died in First World War

10:59 Michael Steward
The Bury St Edmunds Remembrance Day parade and wreath laying ceremony on the Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Huge crowds gathered on the Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in war on Remembrance Sunday.

Video Dog pub lives up to its name with national dog-friendly award win

15:35 Judy Rimmer
Landlords Charles and Eilir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja at The Dog in Grundisburgh, which has won an award as the UK's top dog-friendly pub. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The Dog pub in Grundisburgh has proved it deserves its name, after being chosen as the top dog-friendly pub in the UK.

Man threatens staff member with knife after forcing way into Suffolk newsagents

14:59 Michael Steward
Staff at Martin McColl's were threatened with a knife Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man forced his way into a newsagents in Haverhill and threatened a member of staff with a knife last night.

Most read

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion Andy Warren: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

Deer cull takes place at prestigious estate

A cull of deer has taken place at Ickworth Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video Remembrance services and events - 100 years after the First World War ended

Ipswich Remembrance Sunday service at the War Memorial,Christchurch Park in 2017. Picture:NIGE BROWN.

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Three men arrested following reported brawl outside Ipswich pub

Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24