Demolition of 50-year-old pavilion for new sports centre and 3G pitches approved

PUBLISHED: 05:30 08 April 2020

Designs for the Capel St Mary community, social and sports hub have been given permission. Pictures: CAPEL COMMUNITY TRUST

Archant

Plans for a new sports centre to be built following the demolition of an ‘outdated’ pavilion in Capel St Mary have been given the green light.

The planning application would see the erection of Capel Community, Social and Sports Hub, a 3G football pitch and multi-use games area on the land where the existing sports pavilion sits.

A decision on the application, which was submitted by Capel St Mary Community Trust and Capel St Mary Parish Council to Babergh District Council, was made by planning officers this week.

In the application the parish council set out issues with the current building, which they decide as “scruffy and outdated”.

In addition councillors say the current building only provides “inadequate, uninsulated facilities” which are “unable to meet the needs of a growing village”.

They also state that there is asbestos in the building, which is over 50 years old.

In a supporting statement, district councillor Sue Carpendale said: “The outline plans for this project have been widely consulted on in the village and have generally met with approval and enthusiasm.

“It would be a significant project of great benefit to the village.

“Where there are reservations, these are more directed to the future of the Community Centre complex located in the centre of the village.

“I fully support the creation of a considerable new asset, and applaud the vision of those who hope to bring it to fruition. Success is, of course, also dependent on funding.”

The blueprints show that the site will be built in four phases, as funding allows initially seeing the demolition of the existing pavilion before construction of the new building takes place.

The car park and coach park would then be built before the 3G football pitch and the MUGA would be built.

During the consultation process, concerns were raised by a few residents regarding the number of parking spaces at the site, the proximity to neighbouring properties and a loss of dog walking area, however, in concluding her report, planning officer, Samantha Summers said any issues raised during the consultation process had been addressed.

She said: “The proposal is considered to be an enhancement to the existing facilities that are on offer at the playing fields.

“Therefore this application is recommended for approval.”

