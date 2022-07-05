News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The show will go on for Capel St Mary theatre group

Abygail Fossett

Published: 7:00 PM July 5, 2022
The Orchard Players is delighted that it can continue wowing the community.

The Orchard Players is delighted that it can continue wowing the community. - Credit: Emma Cranwell

A theatre company in Capel St Mary that has wowed audiences for over five decades has been given a new lease of life. 

Back in January, the Orchard Players were desperately searching for funding and feared that their curtain may have come down for the final time after hall hire doubled from £2,400 per month to £4,800

However, the group is now celebrating after negotiating a new price for its venue with the Community Trust for the village hall. 

“We had another meeting, and we pointed out what we brought to the venue. We’ve managed to negotiate a much better price, and we also get to keep our storage,” explained Linda Garrod, group secretary. 

The Orchard Players' latest show starts this week.

The Orchard Players' latest show starts this week. - Credit: The Orchard Players

The cast is excited to unveil their summer show this week.

The cast is excited to unveil their summer show this week. - Credit: Emma Cranwell

The cast feared that their show in January might have to be its last.

The cast feared that their show in January might have to be its last. - Credit: Charlotte Finbow

The cast performed 'Musical of Dreams' in January.

The cast performed 'Musical of Dreams' in January. - Credit: Charlotte Finbow

The hire will now be £260 per month, which works out at £3,120 each year. 

“It was very good of them to come to this arrangement, and they’re now working with us a lot more,” said Linda. 

The group is now looking forward to its summer show, ‘Into the Light,’ directed by Glyn Hill. The show will be running from Thursday to Saturday this week. 

Linda said this will be a showcase of many of the cast’s favourite musical numbers. 

“We’ve got songs from Meatloaf, the Rat Pack, and the children have choreographed a dance. There’s a huge variety. 

“There’s not so much of a theme for this show – the theme is, let’s get together, and really show what we can do!” 

The Orchard Players has been performing to the community for fifty years.

The Orchard Players cast: Cheryll Burton, Linda Garrad, Bex Nicholls, Lynn, Perera, Pearl Attwood. Emma Cranwell, Amanda Dack, Sandie Finbow, Becky Thomas, Lauren Broom & Julie Wardley. Also Sophie Bridges & Ellie Carey - Credit: Bex Nicholls

The Orchard Players cast: Ray Seager, Kerry Broom, Gary Burton, Glyn Hill & Neil Jackson

The Orchard Players cast: Ray Seager, Kerry Broom, Gary Burton, Glyn Hill & Neil Jackson - Credit: Bex Nicholls

The Orchard Players cast

The Orchard Players cast: Lola Miller, Izzy Fountain, Gracie Seager, Analeigh Perera, Matilda Seager & Eliza Blumsum. Also Isaac Woodmore - Credit: Bex Nicholls


