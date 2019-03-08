E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Arr! Twins and triplets meet for pirate-themed party

PUBLISHED: 16:33 19 September 2019

Capel Community Church held a twins and triplets pirate party! picture: RACHEL EDGE

Capel Community Church held a twins and triplets pirate party! picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Twins and triplets from across Suffolk and north Essex made for a hearty crew at a pirate-themed party in Capel St Mary.

The Suffolk and north Essex group is celebrating its ninth birthday Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Suffolk and north Essex group is celebrating its ninth birthday Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The party, hosted by the Capel and South Suffolk Twins and Multiples Club, saw dozens of twins and twiplets get dressed up in a swashbuckling ninth birthday celebration.

Dressed up in their Jolly Roger costumes, the children made for a crew Jack Sparrow would be jealous of, transforming the Suffolk village into its own mini treasure island.

You may also want to watch:

Organiser Fiona Farrell said: "It was a really good morning and full of fun, children were all lining up to get their pirate faces painted.

More than 50 families are a part of the group that meets in Capel St Mary Picture: RACHEL EDGEMore than 50 families are a part of the group that meets in Capel St Mary Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"There are lots of wonderful clubs for children in Suffolk, but it's different for parents of twins and triplets.

"We are all in the same boat and are here to lend a hand to other parents."

The group, which currently consists of 50 families, meets every Wednesday during term-time from 10am to noon at the Capel Community Church in Days Road.

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

14-year-old girl sexually assaulted by men in alleyway

An assault has taken place in an alleyway in Haverhill between Horace Eves Close and Withersfield Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Watch: Drivers dice with death by weaving through level crossings

A black hatchback is forced to swerve after using Manningtree level while the red lights were flashing. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

WATCH: Previously unseen footage of field where Vicky Hall’s body was found

The driver of the van then gets out and enters the field, appearing to look around at the ground near the entrance Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police reopen Vicky Hall murder investigation as new lead emerges after 20 years

Vicky Hall was abducted and murdered 20 years ago Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists