Arr! Twins and triplets meet for pirate-themed party

Capel Community Church held a twins and triplets pirate party! picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Twins and triplets from across Suffolk and north Essex made for a hearty crew at a pirate-themed party in Capel St Mary.

The Suffolk and north Essex group is celebrating its ninth birthday Picture: RACHEL EDGE The Suffolk and north Essex group is celebrating its ninth birthday Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The party, hosted by the Capel and South Suffolk Twins and Multiples Club, saw dozens of twins and twiplets get dressed up in a swashbuckling ninth birthday celebration.

Dressed up in their Jolly Roger costumes, the children made for a crew Jack Sparrow would be jealous of, transforming the Suffolk village into its own mini treasure island.

Organiser Fiona Farrell said: "It was a really good morning and full of fun, children were all lining up to get their pirate faces painted.

More than 50 families are a part of the group that meets in Capel St Mary Picture: RACHEL EDGE More than 50 families are a part of the group that meets in Capel St Mary Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"There are lots of wonderful clubs for children in Suffolk, but it's different for parents of twins and triplets.

"We are all in the same boat and are here to lend a hand to other parents."

The group, which currently consists of 50 families, meets every Wednesday during term-time from 10am to noon at the Capel Community Church in Days Road.