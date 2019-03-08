Video

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

The Street is closed because of a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Two people have been killed in a serious house fire in Capel St Mary this morning.

The fire service was initially called to a property in Chapel Close, off The Street, at 8.20am today.

Eleven fire crews responded from Suffolk and Essex. On arrival, firefighters found a house filled with thick black smoke. They tackled the fire and are now trying to prevent it from spreading to the adjoining property.

Paramedics and the police service were called to the scene.

Shortly after 10am Suffolk fire service confirmed two people had died in the tragedy.

Ian Bowell, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service area commander, said: "We received a call to a house fire this morning in Capel and sent two pumps from Ipswich. On route we got more information to say that persons were believed to be involved and when the first crews arrived we had a fully developed fire in a semi-detached property with smoke and flames coming out of the ground floor and upstairs windows.

"Fire fighter wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and tried to rescue the people who were inside the property inside at the time and I can sadly report that today, two people have lost their lives in this fire.

"That is absolutely tragic and this community in which they lived in is in a complete state of shock at this moment in time.

"We expect that to be done within the next hour and then we will commence and investigation with out colleagues from the police. We will have a full multi-agency team working on to identify the cause of this tragic event."

Fire fighters are currently extinguishing bits of the fire. They are using an aerial ladder platform to work on the roof.

The fire did spread to the roof of the neighbouring property and fire crews are removing the roof tiles and completely extinguishing the fire.

Suffolk police have completely closed The Street, leading up to where the fire is and instructing locals to stay away from the area while the incident is dealt with.