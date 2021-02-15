Former policeman battling multiple sclerosis plans Captain Tom-style challenge

Published: 7:30 AM February 15, 2021

Andy Blacker, a former policeman with multiple sclerosis, is planning a Captain Tom-style challenge over the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Danielle Booden

An Ipswich dad and former policeman who struggles to walk with multiple sclerosis is planning a Captain Tom-style challenge over the Orwell Bridge.

Andy Blacker, 57, was diagnosed with the condition more than 25 years ago and is currently in the second progressive stage, requiring a splint and two walking sticks to walk "more than a few metres".

Mr Blacker, dad to 16-year-old Matthew, plans to walk 10 miles over the "iconic" bridge to the south of Ipswich to raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) and Suffolk Help In Multiple Sclerosis (SHIMS), of which he is chairman.

Mr Blacker cannot walk without the use of walking sticks - Credit: Danielle Booden

The challenge will be similar in style to that of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who captured the heart of the nation by raising nearly £33million for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

Captain Tom died on February 2, just days after he was admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

His death sparked an outpouring of tributes across the UK - including from several Suffolk fundraisers he inspired.

Mr Blacker said: "I've always felt a challenge in life. I like to raise money, and we raise a lot with SHIMS.

"The inspiration for this, inevitably, was from Captain Tom. It will be like his challenge, but slower.

Captain Sir Tom Moore died on February 2 - Credit: Emma Sohl/Capture the Light Photography/PA

"You've got to challenge yourself in life."

Mr Blacker said he is in contact with the highways team to ensure police are aware he will be safely on the bridge when he undertakes the mammoth task, which starts on May 28.

Mr Blacker is aiming to walk 10 miles over the bridge - Credit: Danielle Booden

Already a keen fundraiser despite his condition, Mr Blacker said he wanted to help organisations that have lost an "awful lot of money" throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

He has set a target of raising £4,000 on his Virgin Money Giving page.

Mr Blacker added: "EACH is local to where we live and was built on the beat I used to run.

"I've got children and would hate to have something happen to them.

"An awful lot of charities have lost an awful lot of money over the last year. I just had a thought that charities are losing money, but the work still goes on.

"I will just struggle along. Without walking sticks, I can't walk more than a few metres."