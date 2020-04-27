E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Uplifting song for NHS ‘Better Together’ inspired by Captain Tom Moore

PUBLISHED: 19:30 27 April 2020

Charlie Sanderson recording music with his five-year-old son Oliver in their Essex home. Picture: CHARLIE SANDERSON

Charlie Sanderson recording music with his five-year-old son Oliver in their Essex home. Picture: CHARLIE SANDERSON

Archant

An East Anglian singer songwriter has released a charity single to raise money for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic after being inspired by Captain Tom Moore.

Charlie Sanderson lives in Kirby Cross with his wife and children and usually tours East Anglia leading a five-piece band.

However, his live shows have temporarily been put on hold due to the nationwide lockdown.

He has been pursuing a career in music for more than six years and has even been featured on Danny Howard’s Radio One show.

His grandfather recently motivated him to take on the challenge after telling him how much he admired the fundraising walk completed by Captain Tom Moore, a former British Army officer from Yorkshire who served in India and Burma in the Second World War.

Charlie Sanderson with his wife and two children in their Essex home. Picture: CHARLIE SANDERSONCharlie Sanderson with his wife and two children in their Essex home. Picture: CHARLIE SANDERSON

MORE: Cyclist inspired by Captain Tom taking on 2.6 challenge

“I have actually been having a very productive lockdown,” the dad-of-two explained. “After witnessing the amazing efforts of our NHS in battling the coronavirus, along with Captain Tom Moore’s incredible fundraising, I felt inspired to do something to help.

You may also want to watch:

“Not just to raise money but to lift the spirits of those in isolation and pay homage to our NHS heroes and key workers.”

The 30-year-old teamed up with Paul Hepworth, a producer at Wavebreak Studio, and together they have produced the song, Better Together, from their homes.

The pair sent clips back and forth while Mr Hepworth added in a string and bass accompaniment as Mr Sanderson is used to working with a full band.

He also teamed up with Reaper Recordings to create an original music video to accompany the song, showing fans, friends and family with their ‘Better Together’ posters.

“To see the strain the NHS is under while we are all sat at home gave me the spark to get going,” Mr Sanderson added. “100% of the proceeds will go to the cause.

“A lot of people don’t have the extra money to donate so I’m hoping if enough people stream it on Apple and other platforms then the proceeds will go to the cause too.”

The singer songwriter has now successfully produced the single and released the music last week, on Thursday April 23.

The charity single is available to buy on Mr Sanderson’s website as well as Spotify.

You can also donate to his Just Giving page to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

MORE: See all of the latest coronavirus news

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers are at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge. Picture: MIKE DAY

As B&Q comes in for criticism nationally, do you think DIY stores should be open?

B&Q at Euro Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers are at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge. Picture: MIKE DAY

As B&Q comes in for criticism nationally, do you think DIY stores should be open?

B&Q at Euro Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested after six-hour police incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Latitude Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Latitude has announced that the festival will not be going ahead in July 2020. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Police officers ‘assaulted, spat at and bitten by dog’ while breaking up weekend parties and barbecues

Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Steve Jupp said police officers have been assaulted, spat at and bitten by a dog while enforcing coronavirus lockdown laws Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Girl, 16, faces court after allegedly spitting on police officer

A 16-year-old girl is alleged to have spat on a police officer following a domestic disturbance in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk orchestra takes music online with special virtual concert

The Grundisburgh Symphony Orchestra performing earlier this year Picture: PETER KENDALL
Drive 24