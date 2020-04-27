Video

Uplifting song for NHS ‘Better Together’ inspired by Captain Tom Moore

Charlie Sanderson recording music with his five-year-old son Oliver in their Essex home. Picture: CHARLIE SANDERSON Archant

An East Anglian singer songwriter has released a charity single to raise money for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic after being inspired by Captain Tom Moore.

Charlie Sanderson lives in Kirby Cross with his wife and children and usually tours East Anglia leading a five-piece band.

However, his live shows have temporarily been put on hold due to the nationwide lockdown.

He has been pursuing a career in music for more than six years and has even been featured on Danny Howard’s Radio One show.

His grandfather recently motivated him to take on the challenge after telling him how much he admired the fundraising walk completed by Captain Tom Moore, a former British Army officer from Yorkshire who served in India and Burma in the Second World War.

Charlie Sanderson with his wife and two children in their Essex home. Picture: CHARLIE SANDERSON Charlie Sanderson with his wife and two children in their Essex home. Picture: CHARLIE SANDERSON

“I have actually been having a very productive lockdown,” the dad-of-two explained. “After witnessing the amazing efforts of our NHS in battling the coronavirus, along with Captain Tom Moore’s incredible fundraising, I felt inspired to do something to help.

“Not just to raise money but to lift the spirits of those in isolation and pay homage to our NHS heroes and key workers.”

The 30-year-old teamed up with Paul Hepworth, a producer at Wavebreak Studio, and together they have produced the song, Better Together, from their homes.

The pair sent clips back and forth while Mr Hepworth added in a string and bass accompaniment as Mr Sanderson is used to working with a full band.

He also teamed up with Reaper Recordings to create an original music video to accompany the song, showing fans, friends and family with their ‘Better Together’ posters.

“To see the strain the NHS is under while we are all sat at home gave me the spark to get going,” Mr Sanderson added. “100% of the proceeds will go to the cause.

“A lot of people don’t have the extra money to donate so I’m hoping if enough people stream it on Apple and other platforms then the proceeds will go to the cause too.”

The singer songwriter has now successfully produced the single and released the music last week, on Thursday April 23.

The charity single is available to buy on Mr Sanderson’s website as well as Spotify.

You can also donate to his Just Giving page to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

