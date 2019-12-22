E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dramatic pictures show car almost fully submerged in Suffolk floodwater

PUBLISHED: 13:04 22 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 22 December 2019

The car was still stuck as of December 22, more than 24 hours after the car became stuck in Rectory Lane, Semer Picture: JAMES METCALFE

The car was still stuck as of December 22, more than 24 hours after the car became stuck in Rectory Lane, Semer Picture: JAMES METCALFE

JAMES METCALFE

These dramatic images reveal an abandoned car almost completely submerged in flood water near Hadleigh.

One driver ended up in trouble when they attempted to drive their car through a ford and got stuck. The water level around the car has now risen to six feet Picture: JAMES METCALFEOne driver ended up in trouble when they attempted to drive their car through a ford and got stuck. The water level around the car has now risen to six feet Picture: JAMES METCALFE

Flooding has affected areas of the county tin recent days, causing disruption and travel chaos with a number of motorists having to be rescued from stranded vehicles.

James Metcalfe, an amateur photographer from Hadleigh, went out on Saturday, December 21, in search of striking shots of high water.

In Rectory Lane, Whatfield, he found this vehicle - believed to be a Jaguar 4x4 - stranded just below the 6ft measure where the ford crosses the road.

Mr Metcalfe, a council auditor, said he was "surprised" at what he discovered.

The car is barely visible above the water level Picture: JAKE FOXFORDThe car is barely visible above the water level Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

"I went down both ends of the road to try and see it. The road the other side was closed off.

"I have lived here two-and-a-half years, but it's definitely worse than anything I have ever seen."

Mr Metcalfe captured these images at about midday on Saturday, and added a VW van was also stranded nearby in Overgang Road.

We believe a woman was rescued from the van on Friday at about 10pm.

The road is closed at Rectory Lane, Whatfield, near Hadleigh, due to flooding Picture: JAKE FOXFORDThe road is closed at Rectory Lane, Whatfield, near Hadleigh, due to flooding Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Four fire appliances attended the scene and the road was closed.

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Multiple reports of cars stuck in deep water as Suffolk flood warnings remain in place

Peugeot caught in the flood water on Lower Road in Lavenham Picture: KARL GRIMWADE

Schools for first 10 new SEND units announced - here's the list

Copleston High School will be one of the first 10 to have a specialist unit open in September 2020. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: 'It's Christmas Eve, buh!' – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

