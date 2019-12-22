Dramatic pictures show car almost fully submerged in Suffolk floodwater

The car was still stuck as of December 22, more than 24 hours after the car became stuck in Rectory Lane, Semer Picture: JAMES METCALFE JAMES METCALFE

These dramatic images reveal an abandoned car almost completely submerged in flood water near Hadleigh.

One driver ended up in trouble when they attempted to drive their car through a ford and got stuck. The water level around the car has now risen to six feet Picture: JAMES METCALFE One driver ended up in trouble when they attempted to drive their car through a ford and got stuck. The water level around the car has now risen to six feet Picture: JAMES METCALFE

Flooding has affected areas of the county tin recent days, causing disruption and travel chaos with a number of motorists having to be rescued from stranded vehicles.

James Metcalfe, an amateur photographer from Hadleigh, went out on Saturday, December 21, in search of striking shots of high water.

In Rectory Lane, Whatfield, he found this vehicle - believed to be a Jaguar 4x4 - stranded just below the 6ft measure where the ford crosses the road.

Mr Metcalfe, a council auditor, said he was "surprised" at what he discovered.

The car is barely visible above the water level Picture: JAKE FOXFORD The car is barely visible above the water level Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

"I went down both ends of the road to try and see it. The road the other side was closed off.

"I have lived here two-and-a-half years, but it's definitely worse than anything I have ever seen."

Mr Metcalfe captured these images at about midday on Saturday, and added a VW van was also stranded nearby in Overgang Road.

We believe a woman was rescued from the van on Friday at about 10pm.

The road is closed at Rectory Lane, Whatfield, near Hadleigh, due to flooding Picture: JAKE FOXFORD The road is closed at Rectory Lane, Whatfield, near Hadleigh, due to flooding Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Four fire appliances attended the scene and the road was closed.

