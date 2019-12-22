Dramatic pictures show car almost fully submerged in Suffolk floodwater
PUBLISHED: 13:04 22 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 22 December 2019
JAMES METCALFE
These dramatic images reveal an abandoned car almost completely submerged in flood water near Hadleigh.
Flooding has affected areas of the county tin recent days, causing disruption and travel chaos with a number of motorists having to be rescued from stranded vehicles.
James Metcalfe, an amateur photographer from Hadleigh, went out on Saturday, December 21, in search of striking shots of high water.
In Rectory Lane, Whatfield, he found this vehicle - believed to be a Jaguar 4x4 - stranded just below the 6ft measure where the ford crosses the road.
Mr Metcalfe, a council auditor, said he was "surprised" at what he discovered.
"I went down both ends of the road to try and see it. The road the other side was closed off.
"I have lived here two-and-a-half years, but it's definitely worse than anything I have ever seen."
Mr Metcalfe captured these images at about midday on Saturday, and added a VW van was also stranded nearby in Overgang Road.
We believe a woman was rescued from the van on Friday at about 10pm.
Four fire appliances attended the scene and the road was closed.
