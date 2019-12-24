Car abandoned on verge after accident on A14

The car was noticed by a concerned resident who reported it to the police this morning at 8.50am. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A concerned resident took it upon themselves to call police this morning when they came across a damaged car abandoned on a verge next to the A14.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police were called at 8.50am when a passer-by decided to report the car as he was concerned that the vehicle may have been involved in an accident.

Paul Day drove past the scene this morning and thought it looked a bit unusual.

He said: "It's not something you see every day is it? And it's quite worrying because you don't know what happened so I thought I should get in touch with the police about it."

The silver Vauxhall Corsa was located on the verge at the junction of Innocence Lane outside Kirton where the road meets the A14.

When police were able to contact the owner of the car they were informed that it had been involved in a single vehicle accident the night before, Monday December 23, just before 9pm.

The owner has now arranged for recovery to remove the car from the verge and has confirmed that there were no injuries from the incident.