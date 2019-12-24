E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Car abandoned on verge after accident on A14

PUBLISHED: 12:46 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 24 December 2019

The car was noticed by a concerned resident who reported it to the police this morning at 8.50am. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A concerned resident took it upon themselves to call police this morning when they came across a damaged car abandoned on a verge next to the A14.

Suffolk police were called at 8.50am when a passer-by decided to report the car as he was concerned that the vehicle may have been involved in an accident.

Paul Day drove past the scene this morning and thought it looked a bit unusual.

He said: "It's not something you see every day is it? And it's quite worrying because you don't know what happened so I thought I should get in touch with the police about it."

The silver Vauxhall Corsa was located on the verge at the junction of Innocence Lane outside Kirton where the road meets the A14.

When police were able to contact the owner of the car they were informed that it had been involved in a single vehicle accident the night before, Monday December 23, just before 9pm.

The owner has now arranged for recovery to remove the car from the verge and has confirmed that there were no injuries from the incident.

