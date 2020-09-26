E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Car flips onto side sparking traffic delays near village

PUBLISHED: 18:05 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:43 26 September 2020

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision in Mill Lane, Layham (stock photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision in Mill Lane, Layham (stock photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Paramedics, police and fire crews were called after a car flipped onto its side near Hadleigh this evening.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to Mill Lane, Layham, at 5.01pm to reports of a single vehicle collision.

Ambulance and fire crews were also sent to the incident but were later stood down.

Firefighters from Hadleigh, Colchester and Ipswich’s Princes Street fire stations responded to the call.

The car came off the road and ended up on its side but no-one was injured, a police spokesman said.

Recovery is currently being arranged and any delays caused by the incident have now cleared, he added.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Historic ferry sinks and suffers ‘significant’ damage in storm gales

The wrecked Harwich Harbour Ferry being towed away by the Harwich Haven Authority Picture: COLIN KINGSBURY

Emergency services descend on Ipswich estate after crash

Police are at the scene of a crash on the Chantry estate in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 victory over Rochdale

Toto Nsiala congratulates Gwion Edwards after his goal in the 2-0 victory over Rochdale. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Pub sets up men’s only mental health group to combat age-old stereotypes

Penny Youngs-Debnam and Dwayne Debnam, landlords of The Kingfisher pub in Chantry, have rented an allotment to help start a new group which supports men with mental ill health. With them is Rex Manning. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

‘We’re playing better than at the start of last season without a doubt’ – Lambert on 2-0 home win against Rochdale

Town manager Paul Lambert looks on. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com