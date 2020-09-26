Car flips onto side sparking traffic delays near village

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision in Mill Lane, Layham (stock photo) Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Paramedics, police and fire crews were called after a car flipped onto its side near Hadleigh this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to Mill Lane, Layham, at 5.01pm to reports of a single vehicle collision.

Ambulance and fire crews were also sent to the incident but were later stood down.

Firefighters from Hadleigh, Colchester and Ipswich’s Princes Street fire stations responded to the call.

The car came off the road and ended up on its side but no-one was injured, a police spokesman said.

Recovery is currently being arranged and any delays caused by the incident have now cleared, he added.