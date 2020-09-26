Car flips onto side sparking traffic delays near village
PUBLISHED: 18:05 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:43 26 September 2020
Archant
Paramedics, police and fire crews were called after a car flipped onto its side near Hadleigh this evening.
Officers from Suffolk police were called to Mill Lane, Layham, at 5.01pm to reports of a single vehicle collision.
Ambulance and fire crews were also sent to the incident but were later stood down.
Firefighters from Hadleigh, Colchester and Ipswich’s Princes Street fire stations responded to the call.
The car came off the road and ended up on its side but no-one was injured, a police spokesman said.
Recovery is currently being arranged and any delays caused by the incident have now cleared, he added.
