Motorcyclist left seriously injured after collision

PUBLISHED: 21:11 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:22 03 February 2019

Westley Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Westley Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car.

Police were called to Westley Way in Bury St Edmunds at 6.24pm today after a Citroën Berlingo and a motorbike collided.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Police, ambulance and air ambulance all attended the accident. The rider was then taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.”

Recovery have been called to the scene.

