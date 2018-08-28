Motorcyclist left seriously injured after collision
PUBLISHED: 21:11 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:22 03 February 2019
Archant
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car.
Police were called to Westley Way in Bury St Edmunds at 6.24pm today after a Citroën Berlingo and a motorbike collided.
A spokesperson for the police said: “Police, ambulance and air ambulance all attended the accident. The rider was then taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.”
Recovery have been called to the scene.