A14 westbound reopens following crash involving car and lorry

Michael Steward

Published: 8:45 AM July 23, 2021    Updated: 9:12 AM July 23, 2021
The crash happened on the A14 westbound near Risby: GOOGLEMAPS

One lane of the A14 is closed this morning - Credit: Archant

Part of the A14 was closed this morning following a crash involving a car and a lorry in west Suffolk. 

The incident happened at Higham around 6.40am, and caused damage to the central reservation. 

Delays were reported on the A14 westbound between Junction 41 (Risby) and Junction 39 B1506 (Kentford). 

One lane reopened at 7.20am, before the carriageway was fully reopened by 8.15am. 

There were no injuries reported, police said. 

Suffolk Highways were also informed following the damage to the central reservation. 

