Road blocked after collision between motorcyclist and car
PUBLISHED: 17:10 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 08 September 2020
Archant
Police are warning of possible delays this evening after a car and a motorcyclist collided on the A1101.
The incident happened at around 4.25pm on Tuesday afternoon on the A1101 at Lackford, near Bury St Edmunds.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that an ambulance had been called to the scene to look over the motorcyclist but said that his injuries were not thought to be serious.
The road has been blocked and there may be delays for a short time.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.