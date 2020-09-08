Road blocked after collision between motorcyclist and car

A motorcyclist and a car have collided on the A1101 at Lackford Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police are warning of possible delays this evening after a car and a motorcyclist collided on the A1101.

The incident happened at around 4.25pm on Tuesday afternoon on the A1101 at Lackford, near Bury St Edmunds.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that an ambulance had been called to the scene to look over the motorcyclist but said that his injuries were not thought to be serious.

The road has been blocked and there may be delays for a short time.