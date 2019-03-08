Pedestrian and car collide in Sudbury town centre

Stour Street in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Sudbury.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the 38-year-old woman has been transported to Addenbrooke's Hospital by land ambulance following the accident with a white Range Rover in Stour Street at 11.45am. It is not yet known the severity of her injuries.

The police spokesman said it happened near to the junction with Gainsborough Street and one lane is closed.

There is not believed to be significant traffic disruption.

No arrests have been made.

This story will be updated when we have more information.