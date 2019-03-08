Partly Cloudy

Pedestrian and car collide in Sudbury town centre

PUBLISHED: 13:53 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 05 May 2019

Stour Street in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stour Street in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Sudbury.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the 38-year-old woman has been transported to Addenbrooke's Hospital by land ambulance following the accident with a white Range Rover in Stour Street at 11.45am. It is not yet known the severity of her injuries.

The police spokesman said it happened near to the junction with Gainsborough Street and one lane is closed.

There is not believed to be significant traffic disruption.

No arrests have been made.

This story will be updated when we have more information.

East Suffolk local elections 2019: See who won a seat on the newly formed council

Ballot papers will be counted in East Suffolk but who will be elected to the new council?

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Babergh and Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: See who has earned a place on your district council

Live results from Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council local election 2019 counts

Essex Elections 2019: First-ever Green councillor in Colchester ousts Conservative leader

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

'Nothing can train you' – Shocking rise in assaults at Suffolk prison

Highpoint Prison in Suffolk has seen a rise in assaults in recent years Photo: MATTHEW USHER

Freak gust of wind causes carnage as roof 'blown off' Ipswich Wanderers FC stand

Ipswich Wanderers' ground has been damaged by storms. Picture: JOE TOPPLE

Ipswich Town 3-2 Leeds United: Quaner wins dramatic game for Blues as Lambert's men sign off with a victory

Ipswich Town's Cole Skuse (left) and Leeds United's Kemar Roofe. Picture: PA.

Pedestrian and car collide in Sudbury town centre

Stour Street in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Spotlight on the Felixstowe parkrun: another first place for Philippa Unthank

Runners get into their stride at the start of the Felixstowe parkrun on Saturday. Picture: IAN RAFFERTY/FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK
