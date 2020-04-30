E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Vauxhall Corsa and tractor crash blocks Suffolk road for over an hour

PUBLISHED: 15:37 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 30 April 2020

A car and tractor were involved in a collision in Rendham Road, heading towards Peasenhall in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A car and a tractor have crashed in a quiet road in Suffolk, completely blocking the road for over an hour.

Suffolk police were called to the incident at 1.20pm today in Rendham Road, heading towards Peasenhall from Saxmundham.

A Vauxhall Corsa and a tractor were involved in a collision which blocked the entire road, which was finally cleared shortly after 2.30pm.

The drivers both sustained injuries in the accident and an ambulance was initially called.

However, the ambulance was later stood down as the injuries were minor and both drivers were able to make their way to Ipswich Hospital independently.

