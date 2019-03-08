E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Road blocked following crash near railway line involving Audi

PUBLISHED: 20:24 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:24 17 October 2019

The B1119 in Saxmundham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A road is blocked in Saxmundham following a two car crash involving an Audi.

The police service were called to reports that two vehicles had collided in the B1119 near the railway line in Saxmundham.

The incident involved a black Audi and a red Seat Ibiza and an ambulance has been called to the scene.

There are reports of injuries however they are understood to be minor.

Reportedly air bags in one of the vehicles were deployed causing minor injuries to one of the drivers.

The road is currently blocked by one of the vehicles and officers are advising traffic to avoid the area if possible.

Recovery has been called to help clear the road and collect the other vehicle however they are yet to arrive.

