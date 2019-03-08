Road blocked following crash near railway line involving Audi

The B1119 in Saxmundham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A road is blocked in Saxmundham following a two car crash involving an Audi.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The police service were called to reports that two vehicles had collided in the B1119 near the railway line in Saxmundham.

The incident involved a black Audi and a red Seat Ibiza and an ambulance has been called to the scene.

There are reports of injuries however they are understood to be minor.

Reportedly air bags in one of the vehicles were deployed causing minor injuries to one of the drivers.

You may also want to watch:

The road is currently blocked by one of the vehicles and officers are advising traffic to avoid the area if possible.

Recovery has been called to help clear the road and collect the other vehicle however they are yet to arrive.