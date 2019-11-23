A14 breakdown causes closed lane and traffic build-up
PUBLISHED: 15:32 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 23 November 2019
Archant
Highways England are attending the breakdown on the A14 but have had to close one lane of the road during a busy time.
Suffolk police received a call just after 2.30pm today that a Renault Scenic had broken down in the eastbound lane of the major road.
The car is in lane one between junction 51 and 52 of the Claydon Interchange by a slip road.
Recovery is being arranged and the lane is expected to be open soon.