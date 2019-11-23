A14 breakdown causes closed lane and traffic build-up

The vehicle broke down between junction 51 and 52 of the A14 and is expected to be recovered soon. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Highways England are attending the breakdown on the A14 but have had to close one lane of the road during a busy time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police received a call just after 2.30pm today that a Renault Scenic had broken down in the eastbound lane of the major road.

The car is in lane one between junction 51 and 52 of the Claydon Interchange by a slip road.

Recovery is being arranged and the lane is expected to be open soon.