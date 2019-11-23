E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

A14 breakdown causes closed lane and traffic build-up

PUBLISHED: 15:32 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 23 November 2019

The vehicle broke down between junction 51 and 52 of the A14 and is expected to be recovered soon. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The vehicle broke down between junction 51 and 52 of the A14 and is expected to be recovered soon. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Highways England are attending the breakdown on the A14 but have had to close one lane of the road during a busy time.

Suffolk police received a call just after 2.30pm today that a Renault Scenic had broken down in the eastbound lane of the major road.

The car is in lane one between junction 51 and 52 of the Claydon Interchange by a slip road.

Recovery is being arranged and the lane is expected to be open soon.

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Maternity department told to ‘make improvements’

The maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital have been found to not meet national guidelines according to the CQC Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Car dealership closes north Suffolk site as part of ‘strategic review’

Marshall Motor Group's site in Norwich Road, Halesworth, which has been closed Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Ipswich roads sealed off as armed police deal with incident

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Maternity department told to ‘make improvements’

The maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital have been found to not meet national guidelines according to the CQC Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Car dealership closes north Suffolk site as part of ‘strategic review’

Marshall Motor Group's site in Norwich Road, Halesworth, which has been closed Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Ipswich roads sealed off as armed police deal with incident

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Elderly woman hit by car at Bury Christmas Fayre

A woman has been hit by a car at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Revealed: People waiting more than a DAY for emergency mental health treatment

Stuart Richardson Chief Operating Officer at Norwich and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) Photo:NSFT

Special Christmas lights drive through for those who ‘may otherwise miss out’

Blue badge holders will be able to drive through the town centre to see the Christmas lights in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huge outdoor activities lake at home of radar approved after lengthy negotiations

Bawdsey Manor Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A14 breakdown causes closed lane and traffic build-up

The vehicle broke down between junction 51 and 52 of the A14 and is expected to be recovered soon. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists