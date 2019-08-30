Range Rover destroyed after catching fire
30 August, 2019 - 10:49
Archant
Firefighters tackled a Range Rover blaze on a road near Haverhill this morning.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called just after 9am to the A1017/A1307 'Toilet Roll' roundabout at Withersfield to reports of a car ablaze.
The Range Rover was substanially damaged in the fire but there were no injuries.
The blaze was extinguished by 9.25am, according to the fire service's website.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the force were called to assist with traffic control at the scene, but vehicles are able to pass.