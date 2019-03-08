E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: 'Crazy' driver causes outrage by cutting through rush hour traffic

PUBLISHED: 12:37 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 08 October 2019

Watch the reckless driver illegally overtake the standstill traffic on the roundabout. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Watch the reckless driver illegally overtake the standstill traffic on the roundabout. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Commuters were left outraged when the driver of a four-wheel drive cut past a queue of 30 cars waiting at a roundabout during the busy morning rush hour, disregarding the rules of the road.

The car is still visible as it cuts through the traffic with no regard to the rules of the road. Picutre: CHARLOTTE BONDThe car is still visible as it cuts through the traffic with no regard to the rules of the road. Picutre: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dash cam footage of the erratic driving was shared on Facebook following the incident on the A137 on Tuesday, September 24.

One member of the community described the driving as "crazy", while others urged the owner of the footage to share it with police.

The vehicle had apparently overtaken a lane of 30 cars before it reached the roundabout, leading to concerns about road safety.

The matter has been reported to police.

The car drives off in the distance as it overtakes yet more cars illegally. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe car drives off in the distance as it overtakes yet more cars illegally. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk police said: "Police can confirm that a report was received on Monday, 30 September regarding the manner of driving by another motorist on Tuesday, 24 September at a roundabout between Brantham and Manningtree.

"The motorist was given appropriate advice regarding their manner of driving."

