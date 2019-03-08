68-year-old freed from car after colliding with tree

Driver freed from car after colliding with tree in Chimney Mills, near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A car has crashed into a tree near Bury St Edmunds prompting a huge response from the emergency services.

Suffolk Constabulary received a call at 12.50pm after reports that a car had collided with a tree in Chimney Mills, near West Stow.

Three fire crews, one from Mildenhall and two from Bury St Edmunds, were called to the scene in Ingham Road, where firefighters helped to free the driver from his car.

The 68-year-old was trapped in his Volkswagen Transporter van after the collision, and firefighters had to use hydraulic cutting tool and a winch to remove the doors of the van to be able to reach the casualty.

The driver is now in the care of the ambulance team and a spokesman from Suffolk Police confirmed that he is conscious and breathing.

According to the AA route planner map traffic is building in the area.