Police appeal for witnesses after vehicle collides with tree

PUBLISHED: 18:08 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 07 October 2019

The vehicle collided with a tree in West Stow Road on Friday October 4. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The vehicle collided with a tree in West Stow Road on Friday October 4. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital last week after his car collided with a tree in West Stow.

Officers from Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses and asking for any dash cam footage following the incident which took place at about 12.55pm on Friday, October 4.

The crash involved a grey VW transporter van colliding with a tree in West Stow Road.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to West Suffolk hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

Police would like to hear from anybody who may have witnessed the incident or has any dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Paul.Sullivan@suffolk.pnn.police.uk at Bury St Edmunds Road Policing Unit quoting CAD number 178 of 4 October 2019.

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'There were flashing lights everywhere' - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Flood warnings remain in parts of Suffolk with more rain expected

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the flooding in Aldeburgh High Street Picture: JAYNE DALE

