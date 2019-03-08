Police appeal for witnesses after vehicle collides with tree

The vehicle collided with a tree in West Stow Road on Friday October 4. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital last week after his car collided with a tree in West Stow.

Officers from Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses and asking for any dash cam footage following the incident which took place at about 12.55pm on Friday, October 4.

The crash involved a grey VW transporter van colliding with a tree in West Stow Road.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to West Suffolk hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

Police would like to hear from anybody who may have witnessed the incident or has any dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Paul.Sullivan@suffolk.pnn.police.uk at Bury St Edmunds Road Policing Unit quoting CAD number 178 of 4 October 2019.