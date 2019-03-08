Girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A 15-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital after a car collided with her horse in Henstead near Kessingland.

The incident happened shortly before 6pm today on the B1127.

Police were called to reports that a vehicle and a horse with a young rider had collided on the road.

An air ambulance crew was also called to the scene and the teenager has since been flown to hospital.

The horse was also injured and vets are on scene to assist.

Four fire crews also are in attendance, one from Wrentham, one from Southwold, one from Beccles and one from Lowestoft South.

They are assisting ambulance crews to ensure the area is safe.

The road has been closed and officers are advising drivers to avoid the area while the scene is cleared.