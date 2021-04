Published: 10:06 PM April 13, 2021 Updated: 10:07 PM April 13, 2021

A driver has crashed into a telegraph pole in Framlingham

A driver in a silver Corsa collided with a telegraph pole in New Road, Framlingham leaving wires sprawled across the road.

Police were called at around 9pm Tuesday.

No one has been injured but police expect the road to be closed for at least another hour.