Two-car crash sees one vehicle collide with tree

Lavenham Road in Brent Eleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two cars were involved in a crash in a Suffolk village this morning which resulted in one vehicle colliding with a tree.

The crash happened at 9.35am on Lavenham Road in Brent Eleigh and involved a white Ford Fiesta and a black Volkswagen Golf.

The road was cleared by 10.35am and no serious injuries were reported.