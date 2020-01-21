E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Car collides with four vehicles before smashing into garden wall

PUBLISHED: 18:19 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:19 21 January 2020

The vehicle collided with four other vehicles, before hitting a wall. Picture: DENISE JOANNE CARLTON

The vehicle collided with four other vehicles, before hitting a wall. Picture: DENISE JOANNE CARLTON

DENISE JOANNE CARLTON

A mother says she was "frightened for her life" when a car collided with four vehicles in Clacton - including a car in which her nine-year-old son was a passenger.

The car collided with a wall after hitting four other vehicles. Picture: DENISE JOANNE CARLTONThe car collided with a wall after hitting four other vehicles. Picture: DENISE JOANNE CARLTON

A Volkswagen Golf failed to stop for officers in St John's Road at around 10.45am on Saturday morning before being involved in a collision with four other vehicles and a garden wall.

Mother Denise Carlton, 46, received a call from her son Oliver and his dad Len who had been involved in the incident and went to the scene of the collision in "sheer panic".

"Oliver was screaming and crying down the phone," said Denise, who lives in Holland-on-Sea. "He was very upset and once I got there I noticed he had a mark from where the seat belt had been. But I'm so glad my son is okay."

Oliver and his father were checked over by paramedics at the scene, but neither sustained any serious injuries in the collision.

Denise's 9-year-old son was in the car with his dad, which was in collision with the vehicle. Picture: DENISE JOANNE CARLTONDenise's 9-year-old son was in the car with his dad, which was in collision with the vehicle. Picture: DENISE JOANNE CARLTON

The VW Golf crashed into a wall leaving bricks strewn across the garden.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "A man has been arrested following an incident in Clacton.

"A car failed-to-stop for officers in St John's Road at around 10.45am on Saturday January 18 and was then in collision with four other vehicles.

"A 19-year-old man from St Oysth was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, possession of class B or C drugs, driving without insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

"He has since been released under investigation."

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich MP hopeful of Orwell Bridge solutions in place ‘by next winter’

Closures of the Orwell Bridge have been much publicised in Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Man who died in A14 lorry crash is named

The victim of the crash has been named as 54-year-old Andrew Gibbins, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Car collides with four vehicles before smashing into garden wall

The vehicle collided with four other vehicles, before hitting a wall. Picture: DENISE JOANNE CARLTON

Burglars steal ‘large quantity of cash’ from M&S Foodhall

The Marks and Spencer Food Hall was burgled in the early hours of Thursday, January 16 Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists