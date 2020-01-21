Car collides with four vehicles before smashing into garden wall

The vehicle collided with four other vehicles, before hitting a wall. Picture: DENISE JOANNE CARLTON DENISE JOANNE CARLTON

A mother says she was "frightened for her life" when a car collided with four vehicles in Clacton - including a car in which her nine-year-old son was a passenger.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The car collided with a wall after hitting four other vehicles. Picture: DENISE JOANNE CARLTON The car collided with a wall after hitting four other vehicles. Picture: DENISE JOANNE CARLTON

A Volkswagen Golf failed to stop for officers in St John's Road at around 10.45am on Saturday morning before being involved in a collision with four other vehicles and a garden wall.

Mother Denise Carlton, 46, received a call from her son Oliver and his dad Len who had been involved in the incident and went to the scene of the collision in "sheer panic".

"Oliver was screaming and crying down the phone," said Denise, who lives in Holland-on-Sea. "He was very upset and once I got there I noticed he had a mark from where the seat belt had been. But I'm so glad my son is okay."

Oliver and his father were checked over by paramedics at the scene, but neither sustained any serious injuries in the collision.

Denise's 9-year-old son was in the car with his dad, which was in collision with the vehicle. Picture: DENISE JOANNE CARLTON Denise's 9-year-old son was in the car with his dad, which was in collision with the vehicle. Picture: DENISE JOANNE CARLTON

The VW Golf crashed into a wall leaving bricks strewn across the garden.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "A man has been arrested following an incident in Clacton.

"A car failed-to-stop for officers in St John's Road at around 10.45am on Saturday January 18 and was then in collision with four other vehicles.

"A 19-year-old man from St Oysth was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, possession of class B or C drugs, driving without insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

"He has since been released under investigation."