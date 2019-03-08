E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Vehicle in trees after crashing through barrier on A14

PUBLISHED: 09:12 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 11 November 2019

Traffic is building on the A14 at Rougham heading towards Ipswich. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK/ HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Traffic is building on the A14 at Rougham heading towards Ipswich. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK/ HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

Drivers are experiencing severe delays on the A14 heading towards Ipswich after a vehicle came off the road and crashed into a barrier.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to reports of the single vehicle collision on the A14 at Rougham just before 8am this morning.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway and involved a vehicle hitting the barrier on the near side of the road before going into some trees.

An ambulance has been called to attend the incident, but a police spokesman confirmed that the driver was out of the vehicle.

One lane is blocked following the accident and traffic is queuing for miles, with tailbacks into Bury St Edmunds, There is also queuing traffic on the westbound carriageway due to onlookers.

The vehicle is now waiting recovery and delays are continuing with an average speed of 10mph.

Most Read

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

A14 cleared after broken down vehicle caused delays

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the A14 at Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Vehicle in trees after crashing through barrier on A14

Traffic is building on the A14 at Rougham heading towards Ipswich. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK/ HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Most Read

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

A14 cleared after broken down vehicle caused delays

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the A14 at Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Vehicle in trees after crashing through barrier on A14

Traffic is building on the A14 at Rougham heading towards Ipswich. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK/ HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Vehicle in trees after crashing through barrier on A14

Traffic is building on the A14 at Rougham heading towards Ipswich. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK/ HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Chart-toppers McFly to headline Newmarket Racecourses

McFly have been announced to headline the Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses in 2020. Picture: THE JOCKEY CLUB LIVE

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A great honour’ - Adele makes history as golf club’s first female captain

Adele Spindler has just been appointed as club captain at Southwold Golf Club - with the club making history as it becomes one of the first clubs in Suffolk to appoint a lady to this position. Picture: Southwold Golf Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists