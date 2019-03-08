Vehicle in trees after crashing through barrier on A14

Traffic is building on the A14 at Rougham heading towards Ipswich. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK/ HIGHWAYS ENGLAND Archant

Drivers are experiencing severe delays on the A14 heading towards Ipswich after a vehicle came off the road and crashed into a barrier.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to reports of the single vehicle collision on the A14 at Rougham just before 8am this morning.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway and involved a vehicle hitting the barrier on the near side of the road before going into some trees.

An ambulance has been called to attend the incident, but a police spokesman confirmed that the driver was out of the vehicle.

One lane is blocked following the accident and traffic is queuing for miles, with tailbacks into Bury St Edmunds, There is also queuing traffic on the westbound carriageway due to onlookers.

The vehicle is now waiting recovery and delays are continuing with an average speed of 10mph.