Crash in Bury St Edmunds blocks road

PUBLISHED: 13:54 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 20 December 2019

The collision happened in Easlea Road where it backs on to a busy mini roundabout and traffic has built up in the area Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorists are being warned of congestion after two cars collided near a busy mini-roundabout in Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk police were called just before 1pm today to reports two cars had been involved in a collision in Easlea Road.

One car was left blocking the road and recovery has been called.

Traffic has been building up in the area as the scene of the accident leads on to a mini roundabout for Bedingfield Way.

The cars involved were a Vauxhall Corsa and a Ford Fiesta and neither of the motorists have sustained injuries.

