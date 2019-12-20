Crash in Bury St Edmunds blocks road

The collision happened in Easlea Road where it backs on to a busy mini roundabout and traffic has built up in the area Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Motorists are being warned of congestion after two cars collided near a busy mini-roundabout in Bury St Edmunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police were called just before 1pm today to reports two cars had been involved in a collision in Easlea Road.

You may also want to watch:

One car was left blocking the road and recovery has been called.

Traffic has been building up in the area as the scene of the accident leads on to a mini roundabout for Bedingfield Way.

The cars involved were a Vauxhall Corsa and a Ford Fiesta and neither of the motorists have sustained injuries.