Neighbours' rude awakening as car crashes into front garden

PUBLISHED: 15:09 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 08 January 2020

A car crashed into the front garden on a house in Abbey Road in Leiston. Picture: HARRY DIX

A car crashed into the front garden on a house in Abbey Road in Leiston. Picture: HARRY DIX

A car has crashed into the front garden of a property in Leiston.

A car crashed into the front garden of a house in Leiston. Picture: CHARLIE LYEA car crashed into the front garden of a house in Leiston. Picture: CHARLIE LYE

The incident happened at 1.45am today (January 8) in Abbey Road.

Residents woke to a loud noise in the early hours of the morning and looked out of their windows to see a light blue Fiat Punto in the front garden of a property.

Images show white bollards which were flattened and the car near to a tree.

The police attended and taped off the vehicle, which was left in situ.

Suffolk police later charged a man on suspicion of driving while under the influence of excess alcohol.

