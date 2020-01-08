Neighbours' rude awakening as car crashes into front garden

A car crashed into the front garden on a house in Abbey Road in Leiston. Picture: HARRY DIX Archant

A car has crashed into the front garden of a property in Leiston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A car crashed into the front garden of a house in Leiston. Picture: CHARLIE LYE A car crashed into the front garden of a house in Leiston. Picture: CHARLIE LYE

The incident happened at 1.45am today (January 8) in Abbey Road.

Residents woke to a loud noise in the early hours of the morning and looked out of their windows to see a light blue Fiat Punto in the front garden of a property.

Images show white bollards which were flattened and the car near to a tree.

The police attended and taped off the vehicle, which was left in situ.

Suffolk police later charged a man on suspicion of driving while under the influence of excess alcohol.