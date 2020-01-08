Neighbours' rude awakening as car crashes into front garden
PUBLISHED: 15:09 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 08 January 2020
Archant
A car has crashed into the front garden of a property in Leiston.
A car crashed into the front garden of a house in Leiston. Picture: CHARLIE LYE
The incident happened at 1.45am today (January 8) in Abbey Road.
Residents woke to a loud noise in the early hours of the morning and looked out of their windows to see a light blue Fiat Punto in the front garden of a property.
Images show white bollards which were flattened and the car near to a tree.
The police attended and taped off the vehicle, which was left in situ.
Suffolk police later charged a man on suspicion of driving while under the influence of excess alcohol.
