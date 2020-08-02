Car crashes through fence into Thorpeness Meare
PUBLISHED: 14:24 02 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 02 August 2020
A car has ended up in the Meare at Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence.
Suffolk police were called to the beauty spot at 1pm today to reports that a Volvo was in the water at the boating lake.
A spokesman said: “The driver lost control of the car and drove through a fence into the Meare.”
An ambulance was called and attended however the driver is not thought to be injured at this time.
Recovery has been called for the car and police remain at the scene.
