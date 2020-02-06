Car flips onto side in three-vehicle crash

A three vehicle collision is blocking a road in Tiptree. Picture: ESSEX ROADS POLICING UNIT ESSEX ROADS POLICING UNIT

Police are currently at the scene of a three-vehicle collision where a car has flipped onto its side and is blocking the road.

Essex Police and the ambulance service were called to the collision in Tiptree involving three vehicles in Chapel Road this morning.

Essex Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "We are at the scene of a 3 vehicle RTC #ChapelRoad #Tiptree the road is blocked at the junction with #BirdLane whilst we wait for recovery. There are no serious injuries."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.32am with reports of a collision in Chapel Road, Tiptree.

"We sent one ambulance, however no-one required transport to hospital."

According to the AA map Chapel Road is partially blocked both ways between the B1023 Church Road and New Road.

Traffic is reported to be coping well.

Essex Police have been approached for further information about the incident.