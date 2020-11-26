Person trapped after car crashes into ditch at cross roads

Fire crews are working to free a person who has become trapped inside a vehicle after it crashed into a ditch near Dennington cross roads.

Three fire engines, police and the ambulance service are all at the scene of a single vehicle crash on the B1118 near to Frostley Bridge.

Police were called at 11.40am to reports of a crash on the B1118 junction with the B1116 at Dennington.

A spokesman said it is described as being near to Frostley Bridge junction before Dennington cross roads and a car has crashed into a ditch.

They said: “Two occupants are conscious and breathing but their injuries are unclear.

“The road was closed shortly after 12pm.”

Three fire engines are on scene, from Ipswich East, Framlingham and Stradbroke, along with one ambulance.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said that at least one person is trapped inside the vehicle and crews are working to free the occupants safely.