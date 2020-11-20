Car crashes into garage, trapping casualty inside
PUBLISHED: 22:27 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 22:27 20 November 2020
Firefighters have freed a casualty from a car that crashed into a garage in Essex.
Crews from Coggeshall and Braintree attended Buxton Road, Coggeshall, at about 6.30pm today.
One person was trapped inside the vehicle and fire crews worked with paramedics to help release the casualty.
They was freed from the vehicle and left in the care of the ambulance service by 6.55pm.
