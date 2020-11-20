Car crashes into garage, trapping casualty inside

Firefighters rescued a person from their vehicle in Buxton Road, Coggeshall, after it crashed into a garage Picture: GOOGLE GOOGLE

Firefighters have freed a casualty from a car that crashed into a garage in Essex.

Crews from Coggeshall and Braintree attended Buxton Road, Coggeshall, at about 6.30pm today.

One person was trapped inside the vehicle and fire crews worked with paramedics to help release the casualty.

They was freed from the vehicle and left in the care of the ambulance service by 6.55pm.