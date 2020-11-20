E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Car crashes into garage, trapping casualty inside

PUBLISHED: 22:27 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 22:27 20 November 2020

Firefighters rescued a person from their vehicle in Buxton Road, Coggeshall, after it crashed into a garage Picture: GOOGLE

Firefighters rescued a person from their vehicle in Buxton Road, Coggeshall, after it crashed into a garage Picture: GOOGLE

GOOGLE

Firefighters have freed a casualty from a car that crashed into a garage in Essex.

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Coggeshall and Braintree attended Buxton Road, Coggeshall, at about 6.30pm today.

One person was trapped inside the vehicle and fire crews worked with paramedics to help release the casualty.

They was freed from the vehicle and left in the care of the ambulance service by 6.55pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Hospital closes four wards amid Covid-19 outbreak

Four wards at Ipwich Hospital are now closed to new admissions due to a coronavirus outbreak Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New policing team will monitor commercial traffic - including those using Port of Felixstowe

Suffolk Police is launching a new team next week dedicated to policing commercial vehicles across the county Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

London man to appear in court over Ipswich drug offences

Suffolk police have charged a London man with drug offences Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

GALLERY: Christmas has begun in Bury St Edmunds

The Christmas tree on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus in Suffolk: West Suffolk has lowest Covid case rate in country

A woman walks along St Helens Street in Ipswich in a mask Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN