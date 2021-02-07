Published: 12:04 PM February 7, 2021

James Keeler's car went into a hedge this morning when he lost control in the snow - Credit: James Keeler

A car skidded into a hedge as snow from Storm Darcy led to difficult driving conditions in Suffolk.

There had already been travel disruption as snow flurries covered roads across many parts of the county, with three cars colliding on the A12 this morning at Stratford St Mary.

Meanwhile, James Keeler was driving home this morning on the B1119 from Saxmundham to Leiston when he lost control of his vehicle.

He said: "I think I was doing about 30mph coming up to the corner and tapped the brakes a bit too harshly and the car skidded forwards into the hedge.

"I'm just lucky that no real damage came to myself, the car, or more importantly anyone else."

Mr Keeler says he was thankful to a truck driver who stopped to get his car out the hedge.

Drivers have been advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary, due to both the national lockdown and severe weather conditions.