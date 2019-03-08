Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Car crashes into Ipswich doctors surgery

PUBLISHED: 17:51 26 June 2019

A car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANT

A car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A vehicle has crashed into a medical practice in the north of Ipswich.

A car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANTA car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police were called to reports of a car crashing into a building in Ivry Street, near Christchurch Park in the north of the town.

Officers received the call at 4.05pm and both fire crews and police have attended the scene of the crash.

The car has reversed into the rear of the building in the public car park.

There is not thought to be any serious damage and the extent of the injuries are not yet known.

Most Read

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Car crashes into Ipswich doctors surgery

A car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANT

Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder heading to Ipswich

WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is coming to the Ipswich Regent on July 25. Picture: PA SPORT

Ipswich scrap metal workers find £20k stashed in dumped safe

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Breaking news this Wednesday

Check out our breaking news feed for Suffolk and north Essex below Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Damning report into private hospital slams care as ‘unacceptable’

Cygnet Hospital in Boxted Road, Colchester, has been placed in special measures Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists