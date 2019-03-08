Car crashes into Ipswich doctors surgery
PUBLISHED: 17:51 26 June 2019
Archant
A vehicle has crashed into a medical practice in the north of Ipswich.
A car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANT
Suffolk police were called to reports of a car crashing into a building in Ivry Street, near Christchurch Park in the north of the town.
Officers received the call at 4.05pm and both fire crews and police have attended the scene of the crash.
The car has reversed into the rear of the building in the public car park.
There is not thought to be any serious damage and the extent of the injuries are not yet known.