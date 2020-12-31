E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man charged with dangerous driving and drink-driving following Tesco fence crash

PUBLISHED: 14:29 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 31 December 2019

A car crashed into a fence outside Tesco in Newmarket after a short police chase. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been charged with dangerous driving, drink-driving and failing to stop for police following a collision outside a Suffolk supermarket.

The crash happened at Tesco in Fordham Road, Newmarket, shortly after 11.10pm on Monday night.

Stephen Clancy, 42, of Edinburgh Road, Newmarket, has been charged with dangerous driving in Moulton Road, Sackville Street, Old Station Road and Fordham Road.

Clancy has also been charged with failing to stop for police and driving with 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35mcg.

He was released on police bail to appear before magistrates on February 28.

