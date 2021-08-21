Car crashes into another vehicle and wall
Published: 6:51 PM August 21, 2021 Updated: 7:10 PM August 21, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A car has crashed into another car and a wall in Leiston.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash in Waterloo Avenue in the town.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Crews are dealing with two passengers and are working to help them out of the vehicle."
Three fire engines from Woodbridge, Framlingham and Lowestoft South are also in attendance.
The road is not believed to be blocked and no injuries have been reported at this time.
More to follow.
