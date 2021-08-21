News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Car crashes into another vehicle and wall

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:51 PM August 21, 2021    Updated: 7:10 PM August 21, 2021
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in the B1119 in Leiston

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in the B1119 in Leiston - Credit: Google Maps

A car has crashed into another car and a wall in Leiston. 

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash in Waterloo Avenue in the town. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Crews are dealing with two passengers and are working to help them out of the vehicle." 

Three fire engines from Woodbridge, Framlingham and Lowestoft South are also in attendance.

The road is not believed to be blocked and no injuries have been reported at this time. 

More to follow. 

Leiston News

