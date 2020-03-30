Car crashes into wall
PUBLISHED: 11:34 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 30 March 2020
Archant
A person was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car crashed into a wall in Haverhill.
Haverhill police attended the scene of the incident in Duddery Road, near the town centre, just before 8pm on Sunday night after a collision involving a white Honda.
Pictures showed police cars surrounding the vehicle after the accident, with the car in question appearing to have narrowly missed other vehicles in the street.
A person was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.
