Car crashes into wall

A person was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car crashed into a wall in Haverhill.

Haverhill police attended the scene of the incident in Duddery Road, near the town centre, just before 8pm on Sunday night after a collision involving a white Honda.

Pictures showed police cars surrounding the vehicle after the accident, with the car in question appearing to have narrowly missed other vehicles in the street.

A person was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.