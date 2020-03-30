E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Car crashes into wall

PUBLISHED: 11:34 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 30 March 2020

The driver was arrested and taken into custody Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The driver was arrested and taken into custody Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A person was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car crashed into a wall in Haverhill.

You may also want to watch:

Haverhill police attended the scene of the incident in Duddery Road, near the town centre, just before 8pm on Sunday night after a collision involving a white Honda.

Pictures showed police cars surrounding the vehicle after the accident, with the car in question appearing to have narrowly missed other vehicles in the street.

A person was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Five arrested after two armed robberies at convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

Actors Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory urges Suffolk to “dig deep” after launching FeedNHS

The thespian couple were talking on GMB on Friday March 27 about their campaign called FeedNHS in the coronavirus crisis. Picture:GMB

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Five arrested after two armed robberies at convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

Actors Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory urges Suffolk to “dig deep” after launching FeedNHS

The thespian couple were talking on GMB on Friday March 27 about their campaign called FeedNHS in the coronavirus crisis. Picture:GMB

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Five arrested after two armed robberies at convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Car crashes into wall

The driver was arrested and taken into custody Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Husband reunited with missing wedding ring 20 years on

Couple are reunited with their wedding ring after 20 years when Tyrone Holman finds it whilst metal detecting. Picture: Tyrone Holman/Christiane and and John Hewitson.

Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory’s Feed NHS scheme delivering first meals

Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory were speaking from home in Suffolk Picture: IMDB

Birthday was glossed over but I’m trying to paint a positive picture

Helen's taken up painting as she brushes aside her birthday after the prime minister told us all to stay inside
Drive 24