Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

PUBLISHED: 11:04 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 07 January 2020

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

AMY JOHNSON

A car rolled onto its side on a country lane being used as a diversion route after a burst water main closed a Suffolk road.

The incident happened about 10am on the B1087, between Nayland and Stoke-by-Nayland, close to the Essex-Suffolk border.

The car involved has flipped and landed on its side on the grass verge alongside the road.

According to the AA route planner traffic map, traffic is coping well.

Essex Police have been approached for comment. There are not believed to be any injuries.

A witness at the scene said: "It was just one vehicle involved, rolled the car by the looks of it. There is glass and bits of the car all over the road."

The road is currently being used as a diversion route after a burst water pipe closed the A134 between Leavenheath and St Matthew's Church.

More: A143 closed as repair works continue following burst water pipe

Emergency work is being carried out by Anglian Water and the road is due to remain closed until Friday, January 10.

